The move comes just days after 54 Swedish IKEA employees agreed to take voluntary redundancy under the company’s plan to cut at least 110 jobs in Sweden.

“We’ve taken a decision to move our office in Väla in Helsingborg, mainly to Malmö but also partly to Älmhult,” Fredrik Axén, chief executive of the Swedish arm of Inter Ikea Systems Service, told the 8till5 business news site.

which handles the company’s brand and concept.

Axén said the rationale was to bring the employees “closer to our colleagues in Malmö”.

All of the employees based in the office will be offered places in either Malmö or Älmhult, but Axén conceded that not all would want to move.

Ikea is in the middle of a strategic shift to reduce its reliance on huge out-of-town shopping centres by increasing its focus on online retail and smaller inner city shops.

“With our strategic shift, it’s more logical for us to work closer with above all Ingka, which has its headquarters in Hubhult in Malmö,” Axén said.

Ingka has more than 1,000 employees at its offices near Malmö’s IKEA store in the district of Svågertorp.

Inter Ikea Systems already has 10 employees at Anna Lindhs plats near Malmö’s Central Station.

Axén said it was yet clear to which office the Helsingborg employees would be sent.

The company offered 230 employees in Sweden voluntary redundancy in June.