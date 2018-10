The seven-year-long 'Curators of Sweden' project attracted global attention as Sweden became the first country to allow ordinary people to take the helm of the country's social media account.

"So, this is it. From the last curator (@maxelson) and the first curator (@kwasbeb). HEJ DÅ! (Good bye!)" read the final message.

In an attached video, the first curator said: "Thank you for letting us get to know you and I'm sure we'll meet again."

Over the seven years it's been running, 356 people ran the account, which gained over 146,000 followers around the world. The curators included both people living in Sweden and Swedes overseas, who shared information about Sweden and their own lives, and the account was labelled "the world's most democratic".

The project was launched in December 2011 by Visit Sweden and the Swedish Institute, with the goal of increasing interest and knowledge about Sweden around the world.