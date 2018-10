"The perpetrator was first involved in some kind of argument with several other people. After he stabbed one person with a knife, he got onto a tram where he acted threateningly and waved the knife around," police press spokesperson Tommy Nyman told TT.

The driver of the tram refused to drive any further, and at that point the man got off the tram and went to the Nordstan mall, close to the city's central station. There, he reportedly chased several customers with the knife, before police arrested him.

"We don't know anything about the motive at the moment," said Nyman. "We are speaking to witnesses and plaintiffs, so those who were chased."

Police did not have any information about the condition of the injured person, but several Swedish media reported that the person was seriously hurt.

"We went to [the crime scene] with police and took one person to the hospital in an ambulance," said a press spokesperson from emergency services operator SOS Alarm.

The perpetrator is suspected of attempted murder, threatening a public servant, and several cases of unlawful threats.