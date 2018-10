Sweden's most expensive address is in the Bromma suburb north-west of Stockholm, where you have to cough up on average 16.3 million kronor ($1.89 million) for a detached house on Brötvägen. The same amount of kronor will buy you five homes on the most expensive street in the northern Västernorrland region.

To get that figure, Svensk Fastighetsförmedling compiled property sales in Sweden from October 2015 up until today. It found that the second most expensive homes were sold at Norrstigen on the posh Stockholm island of Lidingö (15.8 million kronor on average) followed by Norevägen in Danderyd (15.2 million kronor).

If you look at the price per square metre, 12 of Sweden's most expensive homes are located in central Stockholm area Östermalm, where apartments cost on average 110,000 kronor per square metre (or 119,000 kronor per square metre for an apartment on the priciest street, Floragatan).

"Turnover is very low when it comes to certain addresses in attractive locations and that drives prices. These are iconic streets," said Svensk Fastighetsförmedling's acting CEO Petra Wester.

"Even when housing prices go down, they remain quite steady at these addresses."

Elsewhere in Sweden, the most expensive addresses can be found in Gothenburg, Uppsala and Vellinge. A house on Solbänksgatan in Gothenburg costs on average 11.3 million kronor.

Looking at the most expensive homes in each region of Sweden, the least expensive of those are located in Västernorrland county. A home on Sundsvall's Fridhemsgatan costs around 3.7 million kronor on average.

INTERACTIVE MAP: The cheapest places to buy property in Sweden