"It's not every day that one steps on a sword in the lake!" Mikael Nordström from Jönköpings Läns Museum told The Local when explaining the significance of the find.

But that's exactly what happened to Saga Vanecek, who found the Viking Age relic at the Vidöstern lake in Småland earlier this summer.

"I felt something in the water and lifted it up. It was a handle, and I told my dad that it looked like a sword!" Saga told Sveriges Radio, recalling the moment. "It was pretty cool and a bit exciting."

The sword is estimated to be at least 1,000 years old and has prompted huge interest from archaeologists and historians.

"It's about 85 centimentres long, and there is also preserved wood and metal around it," explained Nordström. "We are very keen to see the conservation staff do their work and see more of the details of the sword."

"Why it has come to be there, we don't know," he said. "When we searched a couple of weeks ago, we found another prehistoric object; a brooch from around the same period as the sword, so that means – we don't know yet – but perhaps it's a place of sacrifice. At first we thought it could be graves situated nearby the lake, but we don't think that any more."

The sword has prompted teams including museum staff to carry out further searches in the area, though none have resulted in such an important find. The first led to the discovery of the brooch but the oldest object found in the second search, on Wednesday, was a coin from the 18th century, "and a lot of quite recent trash, to be frank", Nordström said.

"We asked Saga [not to tell anyone about the sword] because we were afraid that if this find would go public too soon, there would be a lot of people there, perhaps destroying our possibility to find things later," he added. "So she has finally been able to tell her story after waiting for a couple of months."

Anyone hoping to see the sword in the museum will have to wait at least a year, according to Nordström, who said: "The conservation process takes quite a long time because it's a complicated environment with wood and leather, so they have several steps to make sure it's preserved for the future."

As for whether Saga will be involved in future projects or receive a reward for her discovery, the case has now been handed over to the National Archives of Sweden, who will be responsible for making the decision.