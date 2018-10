Swedish members of parliament will be given a 1,500 kronor pay rise this year, with salaries raised to 66,900 kronor ($7,350) a month starting November 1st, the parliament's salary department announced.

The wage hike is based on overall wage fluctuations in the Swedish labour market in 2018.

"We look at the National Mediation Office's statistics on wage setting, the National Institute of Economic Research's reports and the Swedish Central Bank's reports, and at salary trends over the course of the year," Johan Hirschfeldt, head of the parliament's salary department, told Swedish newswire TT.

The pay rise of around 2.3 percent is smaller than last year's 1,600 kronor.

Swedish politicians still earn less than many of their European counterparts. Members of Germany's Bundestag receive around €9,500 every month (approximately 99,000 kronor or $11,000) and the basic salary for an MP in the UK is more than £6,400 a month (approximately 75,000 kronor or $8,300).

Sweden's 349 newly-elected MPs started their term in office last month after the September 9th election.