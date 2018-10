The late Viking-era rock – measuring around 30 by 35 centimetres – was found during renovation work of the stone wall outside Lena Church north of Uppsala.

"It's from the classic runestone-erecting period of the 11th century," said Robin Lucas, archaeologist at the Uppland Museum.

Four runes can be seen on the stone – "an ua" – but most of the inscriptions are missing from the fragment. Neither word is complete, but can potentially be read as "... he was...".

More than half of Sweden's runestones have been found in the Uppland region, but this particular one still stands out from the rest because it was made of limestone.

"Runestones made of limestone are very rare in Uppland. Granite dominates. In areas with a lot of limestone, such as Gotland and Öland, it is more common. But limestone does exist in Uppland, so it may very well be from around here," said Lucas.

Only one piece of runestone made of limestone has so far been found in the area, also at Lena Church, and archaeologists believe the two fragments are part of the same stone.

The first fragment, which has been tentatively dated to the late 11th or early 12th century, reads: "... Åsbjörn and... country. May God deceive those who failed him."

