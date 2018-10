The man was carrying a weapon when he was seized in the Stockholm area at 7pm on Tuesday. According to the police statement announcing the arrest, the man is not local either to Malmö or even to Skåne County in southern Sweden.

The statement said that police believed that several others had taken part in the killing on Rosens Väg, and that they expected to make further arrests imminently.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old man was placed in pre-trial detention in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old on Ramels Väg in Rosengård

According to the Sydsvenskan newspaper, Malmö Police are now close to solving seven of the 26 murders which have taken place in Malmö since 2016.

The arrest comes shortly after three men were seized in September and October in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23 year old on Ramels Väg in Rosengård in 2017.

Another 21-year-old man was seized in August in connection with the drive-by shooting of a man in the Gullviksborg district in September, 2016.

Two men are also in pre-trial detention for the murder of a 30-year-old in February in Docentgatan, Hermodsdal.

And a 32-year-old from Gothenburg is currently being held for accessory to the murder of three men at the Galaxy Cyber Café in Värnhem in June.