Swedish word of the day: läslov

<p><i>Läslov</i> is the new-ish name for Sweden's autumn break, formerly known as <i>höstlov</i> (literally 'autumn break').</p><p>It literally means 'reading break' and the idea was introduced by the government back in 2016. The goal of the rebrand was to draw attention to the importance of reading and literacy, and encourage Swedish children to spend at least some of the week off reading, in a similar way to the February break which is known as <i>sportlov</i> (sport break).</p><p>The government invested five million kronor ($562,000) in initiatives aimed at promoting reading, following declining scores in international literacy tests.</p><p><strong>INTERVIEW: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20161102/in-sweden-no-kid-should-ever-be-left-behind">'In Sweden no kid should ever be left behind'</a></strong></p><p><i>Lov </i>is related to the English noun 'leave', and the link to vacation is clear if you think about 'leaving a place' or the noun 'a leave of absence', In Swedish, <i>lov</i> has two main other meanings: praise and permission.</p><p>In the video below, one Swede explains why <i>lov</i> is one of her very favourite words in the language.</p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><div><i>Läslovet kan vara ett tillfälle för elever att hitta sin läslust</i></div><div>The reading break can be an opportunity for students to find their love of reading</div><div><i>Vi har läslov nästa vecka</i></div><div>We have reading break next week</div><div><div><div style="position:relative;padding-bottom:56.25%"><iframe allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" src="https://delivery.youplay.se/load.html?zone_id=1573&player=sp&part_id=172251&addons=111" style="border:0;position:absolute;width:100%;height:100%"></iframe></div></div></div>