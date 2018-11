"The people, who were out fishing, caught something, and on the hook was a human skull," police said in a statement.

The pair made the macabre discovery in the river Svartån, between Västerås and Skultuna, on Saturday afternoon.

The skull has been transported to a forensic medicine department in Uppsala where it will be tested further, but police said there was "the greatest likelihood" that it was a human skull.

Police have opened an investigation into murder and are carrying out further measures to determine whether a crime took place.