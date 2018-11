Organizing a snap election would cost Sweden around 400 million kronor ($44 million) – as much as a regular general election, writes Dagens Nyheter.

"The major challenge in the Swedish system is to sort out the production and distribution of voting polls and election material," Anna Nyqvist, head of administration at Sweden's Election Authority, told DN.

Since Sweden became a democracy the country has only held one snap election, in the election for what was at the time the second chamber of the national parliament in 1958.

But it is highly likely that conservative Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday will become Sweden's first prime ministerial candidate in modern times to be rejected by parliament.

The speaker of parliament can make four proposals for prime minister, after which, if none are accepted, a new general election has to be called.

Read more about the historic week ahead for Sweden here.