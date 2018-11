The elderly jogger was shot in the hip area but not seriously injured. He was able to call the police to report the incident himself.

“We suspect that this was not intentional. If this is a hunting accident, it is something that happens a few times each year,” police spokesperson Calle Persson told news agency TT.

The shooting occurred at around 4.30am in the forests of Klippan Municipality. Police learned that hunters had been in the area and they tracked down a 48-year-old man who they arrested around noon.

“What he [the suspected shooter, ed.] said or did not say during questioning is not something I want to get into. He will be questioned further throughout the day,” Perrson told Expressen.

The jogger was taken to Helsingborg Hospital with minor injuries.