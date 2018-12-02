Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Several injured in Stockholm 'sports fans' bar brawl

2 December 2018
12:36 CET+01:00
File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
A number of people sustained injuries after fighting broke out at a bar in Stockholm’s Östermalm district on Saturday.

Duty officer Mikael Pettersson with Stockholm’s police central command said sports fans were involved in the violent incident.

“There has been talk of up to one hundred people being involved. It appears to have been sports fans,” Pettersson told TT on Saturday night.

Several police patrol cars and ambulances were present at the location of the incident on the Karlavägen street in the Swedish capital at around 10:45pm on Saturday.

“There were people who needed medical attention. It is unclear whether anyone was hospitalized or whether they were all treated at the scene,” Pettersson said. One person was later reported to have received hospital treatment.

Many of the people involved in the incident fled from the scene as police arrived, TT reports.

One person was placed under arrest as a result of the violence, Pettersson said in the early hours of Sunday.

Police transported around 40 people out of central Stockholm in order to “cool things down a bit,” he told TT.

Police are investigating the incident as rioting, disorder and criminal damage.

No major damage was sustained to the bar, but a nearby vehicle was damaged during the fighting, according to police.

