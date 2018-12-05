Buying an apartment in Sweden costs less than it did a year ago

<p><i>This article is available to Members of The Local. Read more <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180216/ten-excellent-reasons-to-become-a-member-of-the-local" target="_blank">Membership Exclusives here</a>.</i></p><p>Apartment prices saw the sharpest decrease in the metropolitan areas of Sweden's two second-biggest cities, Gothenburg and Malmö, where a so-called <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180502/eight-swedish-words-you-need-to-know-when-buying-property-apartment" target="_blank"><i>bostadsrätt</i></a> fell by two percent last month.</p><p>In both greater and central Stockholm apartment prices dropped by one percent in the same period, according to the real estate number crunchers at <a href="https://www.maklarstatistik.se/pressmeddelanden/bostadspriserna-sjonk-i-november/" target="_blank">Svensk Mäklarstatistik</a>.</p><p>The price of detached homes – <i>villor</i> – fell by one percent in November but remained steady in year-on-year figures, with the average home costing 3,025,000 kronor ($335,000).</p><p>In the Stockholm metropolitan area, a detached home now costs on average 5,588,000 kronor last month – with a five-percent drop in the last 12 months marking a downturn on the property market.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO:</strong></p><ul><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180502/eight-swedish-words-you-need-to-know-when-buying-property-apartment" target="_blank">Eight Swedish words you need to know when buying property</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181122/looking-rental-student-housing-sweden-useful-websites" target="_blank">Looking to rent in Sweden? Here are 12 websites that can help</a></strong></li><li><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180219/a-guide-to-finding-housing-for-students-in-sweden" target="_blank">Don't panic! How to find student housing in Sweden</a></strong></li></ul><p>As for <i>bostadsrätter</i> – one of the most common types of Swedish home ownership, which usually refers to apartments but can also be for example terraced or semi-detached housing – they, too, have been affected by a general trend of the housing market slowing down in the past year.</p><p><i>Bostadsrätt</i> prices fell two percent in central Stockholm and Malmö, three percent in Gothenburg and two percent nationally compared to September-November last year, according to Svensk Mäklarstatistik.</p><p>But the prices vary hugely depending on where you live.</p><p>An apartment in central Stockholm costs on average 86,907 kronor per square metre, compared to 58,717 kronor per square metre in central Gothenburg or 30,501 kronor in Malmö.</p><p>This map by The Local shows how many square metres of property one million kronor buys you depending on where in Sweden you want to live (<a href="http://www.thelocal.se/20180827/property-map-how-many-square-metres-1-million-kronor-buys-you-in-sweden" target="_blank">follow this link</a> to read more about how we created this map):</p><div><div><p><iframe frameborder="0" height="550" src="//batchgeo.com/map/3604b46159bf3eb1f713757c74e98794" style="border:1px solid #aaa;" width="100%"></iframe></p><p><small>View <a href="https://batchgeo.com/map/3604b46159bf3eb1f713757c74e98794">Property Map of Sweden 0</a> in a full screen map</small></p></div><p> </p><p><i>The raw data used to produce this map can be <a href="https://www.dropbox.com/s/owyl2dd096d5dn4/Property%20Map%20Data.xlsx?dl=0" target="_blank">downloaded here</a>. If anything is unclear, or if you happen to spot a mistake, please don't hesitate to <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.se">e-mail us</a>.</i></p></div>