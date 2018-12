12

The number of Nobel Laureates in 2018. The Nobel Prize for Literature was postponed until next year, while the Peace Prize was celebrated in Oslo a few days earlier.

1,340

The number of guests attending the event at Stockholm's City Hall. As well as the prize winners and Swedish royalty, that figure also includes top politicians, academics, and international guests. The first ever Nobel dinner welcomed just 113 guests.

Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

40

The number of chefs who worked hard in the kitchen to rustle up the prestigious menu. They were assisted by around 190 servers who brought the food to the guests.

9 million

The amount of prize money for each Nobel Prize, in Swedish kronor. This year all the prizes awarded were split between two or more people, who split the amount.

25,000

The number of flowers used to decorate the hall, weighing 300 kilograms in total. One chief florist worked with 12 others to create the displays.