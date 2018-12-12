Swedish appeals court overturns controversial assault ruling
12 December 2018
11:50 CET+01:00
11:50 CET+01:00
The Local first wrote about the ruling in March. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT & screenshots
12 December 2018
11:50 CET+01:00
To describe it as ‘difficult’ to find a rental apartment in Sweden would be an understatement. In fact, it can be such a pain that some people give up altogether and move elsewhere. Don’t be one of them, here are some tips to help you navigate the Swedish rental market.