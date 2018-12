How to beat the Swedish winter blues

As Swedes struggle through the shortest days of the year, contributor Alec Forss offers up a few tips on how to survive the dark depths of winter in Sweden.



How do you fight the Swedish winter blues? Photo: Ted Logart/imagebank.sweden.se



15 magical Christmas markets in Sweden this year

Christmas markets are one of the best ways to add some light, warmth and festive cheer to the Swedish winter. The Local takes a look at 15 of the best across the country to get you in a festive mood.

15 of Sweden's magical free or cheap(ish) #ChristmasMarkets:

Which have you been to? Are they worth it? Any we missed?

The Local's guide to Lucia in Sweden

Another enduring tradition that brings some much needed light into Sweden's winter darkness is Lucia, celebrated on December 13th each year. The Local's James Savage explains the history of the holiday and how it's marked in Sweden today.



A Lucia celebration at the Gustav Vasa church in Stockholm. Photo: Ola Ericson/imagebank.sweden.se



The words and phrases you need to know to survive a Swedish Christmas

The festive season is a time when even the most well-integrated foreigner can feel like an outsider, miles from home with a set of traditions, recipes, and songs familiar to everyone but you. Knowing this holiday vocabulary will help you get through the season a bit more easily.





Stockholm's Old Town at Christmas. Photo: Ola Ericson/imagebank.sweden.se



Five Swedish winter recipes to warm you up this Christmas

Hearty food is the best antidote to winter gloom, so why not try cooking up a selection of traditional Swedish recipes for the holiday season? We've compiled five of our favourites.



A hearty meal at Christmas. Photo: Carolina Romare/imagebank.sweden.se



The Swedish 'julbord': a beginner's guide

No Swedish-style Christmas is complete without a julbord buffet. Food blogger Maia Brindley Nilsson talked us through what goes into making the perfect Swedish Christmas meal: perfect preparation if you'll be attending any julbords this winter, or are even planning to host your own.



A Swedish julbord can take many forms. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/SCANPIX/TT



Swedish Christmas: The Local's essential guide

Did you know Swedes celebrate Christmas on December 24th, or that Donald Duck plays a central role in the festivities? Learn everything you need to know about how the day unfolds with The Local's ultimate guide to Swedish Christmas.



Do you know how to celebrate Christmas "the Swedish way"? Photo: Gorm Kallestad/NTB scanpix/TT



16 traditions you need to follow to fake being a Swede at Christmas

Essential reading for anyone with Swedish family events to attend this year, especially newbies to the country. The Swedes have no shortage of quirky traditions, and following these 16 (or at least being prepared for them) will help you fit in around Christmas.



Photo: Carolina Romare/imagebank.sweden.se



How to celebrate New Year's Eve like a Swede: six essential traditions

It's not just at Christmas that Swedes do things a little differently - here's what you need to know about New Year celebrations in Sweden. Featuring kebab pizza and Ivanhoe.



If you know where this is from, you are a true Swede. Photo: SVT

Six Swedish ways to get over the post-New Year blues

When the festive season comes to an end, the dark days can make January a rough time. Plan to start 2019 off on a positive note by considering adopting some of these Swedish habits to overcome the New Year blues?



Fireworks over Stockholm. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT