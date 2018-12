Norlén told reporters at a press conference that he had wanted to find a solution to Sweden's government troubles by Christmas, but regretted that the party leaders had not been able to reach a compromise.

He urged the two main candidates – incumbent centre-left leader Stefan Löfven of the Social Democrats and conservative opposition leader Ulf Kristersson of the Moderate Party – to spend their Christmas holidays speaking with other party leaders to try to gather enough support for a government.

The next parliamentary vote for a prime minister will take place on January 16th, said Norlén.

"Sweden needs a government," he said.

The country has now been without a new government for over 100 days after its election, and so far, parliament has rejected both Löfven and Kristersson in two separate votes. That means two votes remain before a snap election will automatically take place – no later than three months after the fourth vote.

Norlén said that the fourth vote – if the third is unsuccessful – will take place on January 23rd. That means that according to Swedish law a snap election can be held on April 21st at the latest, because Swedish elections are always held on Sundays.

