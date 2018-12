Norlén is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11.15am.

So far more than 70 press conferences have been held about the government-formation talks and two rounds of votes have been held in parliament without either yielding a positive result.

If the speaker wants to hold another vote before Christmas, the administrative timeline for such a vote means that he will have to put forward a candidate today for a vote on Friday.

The probability of that is however low.

It would mean that he would have to call a vote without knowing the result beforehand, alternatively that he has received information that one of the two probable candidates – centre-left leader Stefan Löfven or the conservative Ulf Kristersson – has been able to successfully negotiate enough support in the chamber.

Neither option seems likely. A third vote – if it fails – means that there would be only one round of voting left before a snap election would automatically have to be called, according to Swedish rules.

Nor is it likely that either leader has managed to talk the Centre Party – currently the liberal kingmakers in the government negotiations – into throwing its support behind their party without anyone having either leaked this information or stated it outright in the media.

Löfven said as late as Monday that there are no ongoing negotiations, and there have been no signals that the Centre Party has gone back on its decision not to support a centre-right government that would be dependent on far-right votes in parliament.

Analysis by news agency TT's Owe Nilsson.