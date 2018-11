September 9th: Swedish parliamentary elections.

The results are too close to call, but indicate that no one party, and neither the centre-left coalition (Social Democrats, Green Party, Left Party) nor the center-right Alliance (Moderate Party, Liberal Party, Centre Party, Christian Democrats) have won the 175 parliamentary seats needed to form a majority government. Meanwhile, support rises for the far-right Sweden Democrats (SD), albeit not as significantly as some polls had suggested it might do.

Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson demands that incumbent Prime Minister Stefan Löfven steps down, but Löfven wants to await the final election results.

September 10th: Liberal Party leader Jan Björklund announces that he will not work with the SD in any way and that any cooperation with them will end the four-party Alliance.

September 11th: The Social Democrats contact all parties except the SD to try to find a solution to the political deadlock.

September 12th: The four-party Alliance invites Social Democrat leader Löfven to propose a centre-right-led government with cross-border cooperation with the Social Democrats. Löfven rejects the proposal.

Incumbent Prime Minister and Social Democrat leader Stefan Löfven. Photo: Henrik Montgomery / TT

September 13th: Preliminary election results (yes, four days after the election the results are still only preliminary) show that the centre-left coalition has won 144 parliamentary seats, and the center-right Alliance 143. The SD have 62.

September 16th: An election result recount confirms the preliminary results. Both coalition blocks claim to have "won”, but the result is deadlock.

September 21st: The Alliance proposes Moderate Party member Andreas Norlén as parliamentary speaker to replace the incumbent speaker Björn Söder of the SD, while the Social Democrats proposes its own Åsa Lindestam.

September 24th: With the support from the SD, the Moderate Party’s Norlén is elected to the post as parliamentary speaker.

September 25th: The parliament votes to remove Löfven from the prime minister post. SD joins the Alliance in voting him down.

Löfven hands in his resignation but the speaker asks him to stay on as prime minister in a caretaker government.

October 2nd: The parliamentary speaker names Moderates leader Kristersson as 'sonderingsperson'. This means he has the task of holding talks with other party leaders to try to form a government proposal that will be supported by parliament.

October 14th: Kristersson abandons his bid to create an Alliance government after failing to garner enough support.

October 15th: Löfven is given the task of forming a government.

October 29th: Löfven abandons his bid to form a government.

November 5th: Kristersson is given another shot to try to form a government.

The parliamentary speaker announces that he will also be proposed as a candidate to the prime minister post, effectively forcing the parties to make a concrete decision after two months in which no-one has budged on their position.

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

November 14th: Kristersson is rejected as prime ministerial candidate by a parliamentary vote.

Both the Liberal Party and the Centre Party vote against him, despite being members of the Alliance alongside Kristersson's Moderates. They say this is because the government would have also needed support from the SD to succeed, and they have pledged to prevent the SD from gaining influence in Sweden’s next government.

November 15th: Centre Party leader Annie Lööf is given the task to act as sonderingsperson to try to break the political deadlock.

Centre Party leader Annie Lööf in parliament. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

November 22nd: Löfven abandons her attempts to find a cross-block compromise. She says she looked into three alternatives: the Alliance working with the Social Democrats, the Alliance working with the Green Party, and a minority centrist government made up of the Centre Party and Liberals. None of the these had enough support, and Lööf also says she doesn’t see any possibility of leading a minority government herself.

"It is now up to the speaker to decide on the next step," she says.

