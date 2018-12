Parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlén will formally propose Löfven as PM on Wednesday morning, with the vote taking place on Friday.

This is despite announcements from both the Centre Party and the Liberals that they would vote down the proposal. Convincing these parties, which are part of the centre-right Alliance, to vote in favour of Löfven or abstain from the vote had been the Social Democrats' biggest hope of achieving enough support to be accepted by parliament.

Technically, a proposed government does not need a single vote in its favour; Sweden's system of negative parliamentarianism means it will be accepted as long as a majority does not vote against the proposal.

Löfven has the support of his own party and allies the Left Party and Green Party, but will fall short of a majority if the Centre and Liberals both vote against him, along with the centre-right Moderates and Christian Democrats and the far-right Sweden Democrats.

So why is Norlén calling for the vote to go ahead?

"There's a logic to it: for the speaker it's about driving the process forward," political scientist Tommy Möller told the TT newswire. "He has, after all, given Löfven a mandate to try to find a government formation and it hasn't worked. The logic is that the closer we get to a fourth and completely decisive vote, the sharper the situation becomes."

There is no time limit as to how long Sweden has to form a government, and it has now been more than two months since the population went to the polls. But the speaker has a maximum of four chances to ask a candidate to try to form a government that will be accepted by parliament.

The vote on Löfven will be the second of these four official tries, after centre-right leader Ulf Kristersson became Sweden's first ever prime minister candidate to be rejected by parliament.

If all four attempts are unsuccessful, a snap election must be called.

