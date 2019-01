The proposal would guarantee Brits already resident in Sweden a year in the country during which they could apply for permits to be allowed to stay.

Under the withdrawal agreement British MPs are voting on, Brits already living in Sweden, as well as those who move there before the end of the transition period on December 30th, 2020, would retain many of their current rights for the rest of their lives.

This includes the right to study in Sweden without paying third country fees, the right to work without a work permit, and the right to healthcare subsidized at the same level as for native Swedes.

But the deal is widely expected to be voted down. With no alternative having been outlined, and the date on which the UK is set to leave the EU fast approaching, this increases the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

This would directly impact the 20,000 Brits resident in Sweden without Swedish citizenship.

READ ALSO: How Brits in Sweden are (and aren't) preparing for Brexit

The Swedish government has put forward a regulation which would apply if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, according to Dagens Nyheter. It would allow those Brits already living in Sweden on March 29th to stay in the country and retain their existing rights for another year after that.

That would give them time to apply for any residence and work permits needed to remain in the country. Third-country applicants usually need to be outside the country when they apply for these permits.

"In principle, it's a year's respite to sort out all the necessary papers," EU Minister Ann Linde told Dagens Nyheter.

The proposal will now need to be referred for consultation, and would only come into effect in the event of a no-deal Brexit. "We still believe that it will be an orderly exit in some way. But in order to avoid chaos if that's not the case, we have to have this regulation," said Linde.

The EU has asked member states to take a "generous approach" to securing the rights of UK citizens living in their countries, provided such an approach is reciprocated by the UK.

Linde told The Local in November that a no-deal Brexit would mean "big changes" for Brits in Sweden, and advised Brits to go to authorities and find out what it would mean for their status. But in December, she said the government was working to ensure British citizens in Sweden could "live as before" immediately after any no-deal Brexit.

READ ALSO: Brits in Sweden should be able to 'live as before' in event of no-deal Brexit