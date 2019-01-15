Swedish word of the day: stackare

<p><i>Stackare</i> means 'poor you' or 'poor him/her/them' and it's a way of expressing sympathy for someone else's troubles. For example "<i>Oj, stackaren!</i>" means "oh no, poor you/him/them/etc". When it's used in the definitive form, both <i>stackaren</i> and <i>stackarn</i> are heard.</p><p>You can also use it in the plural form: <i>de är sjuka, de stackarna </i>(they are sick, the poor things).</p><p>It is thought to come from the earlier noun <i>stavkarl</i> (literally meaning 'stick man'), which referred to beggars. Over time, the consonants in the middle got eroded down and the final 'l' was dropped, creating<i> stackare</i>, which also saw its meaning weakened and generalized to refer to anybody in an unfortunate position.</p><p>You can also use the adjective <i>stackars</i>, which comes before the noun, name or pronoun (unlike <i>stackaren</i>, you can't use it on its own). For example: <i>stackars djuret</i> (the poor animal), <i>stackars dig</i> (poor you), <i>stackars mig</i> (poor me), <i>stackars henne</i> (poor her), <i>stackars Nils </i>(poor Nils).</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="270" src="https://giphy.com/embed/l4HnRW6JmG9X6w9eU" width="480"></iframe></p><div><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;"><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/impastortv-tv-land-tvland-impastor-l4HnRW6JmG9X6w9eU">via GIPHY</a></span></i></p></div><p>As for which contexts are appropriate to use it, <i>stackare</i> and <i>stackars</i> are unlikely to be interpreted as terms of offence, but there is a connotation of helplessness.</p><p>So if someone in a position of authority, such as your boss, is telling you about a bad experience, it would be odd to say '<i>stackars dig!' </i>unless you have a friendly and informal relationship, but if your boss mentions that their children have been ill, it would usually be fine to say '<i>stackars dem'</i>.</p><p><i>Stackars</i> can also be used to describe more generalized groups and even inanimate objects, and in these cases can take on a meaning similar to 'pitiful', 'sorry', 'unfortunate' or 'wretched'. In these instances, it can sometimes come across as patronizing, so pay close attention to tone and context. </p><p>In the dialect of some parts of Dalarna, mainly the orsamål dialect of the Orsa municipality, the word <i>klajte</i> is used instead of <i>stackare</i>.</p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>Den stackaren har fått vinterkräksjukan </i></p><p>The poor thing has caught the winter vomiting virus</p><p><i>Han hade de bästa avsikter och ville bara hjälpa de stackars barnen</i></p><p>He had the best intentions and just wanted to help the poor children</p><div><strong>Do you have a favourite Swedish word you would like to nominate for our word of the day series? Get in touch <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.se?subject=Word%20of%20the%20day">by email</a> or if you are a <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/page/view/membership-offer" target="_blank">Member of The Local</a>, log in to comment below.</strong></div>