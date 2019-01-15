Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swedish word of the day: stackare

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
15 January 2019
15:00 CET+01:00
word of the daylanguage

Share this article

Swedish word of the day: stackare
Image: nito103/Depositphotos
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
15 January 2019
15:00 CET+01:00
Here's a Swedish word to use when your colleague tells you they've just recovered from the flu, or that they had to work late the previous evening.

Stackare means 'poor you' or 'poor him/her/them' and it's a way of expressing sympathy for someone else's troubles. For example "Oj, stackaren!" means "oh no, poor you/him/them/etc". When it's used in the definitive form, both stackaren and stackarn are heard.

You can also use it in the plural form: de är sjuka, de stackarna (they are sick, the poor things).

It is thought to come from the earlier noun stavkarl (literally meaning 'stick man'), which referred to beggars. Over time, the consonants in the middle got eroded down and the final 'l' was dropped, creating stackare, which also saw its meaning weakened and generalized to refer to anybody in an unfortunate position.

You can also use the adjective stackars, which comes before the noun, name or pronoun (unlike stackaren, you can't use it on its own). For example: stackars djuret (the poor animal), stackars dig (poor you), stackars mig (poor me), stackars henne (poor her), stackars Nils (poor Nils).

As for which contexts are appropriate to use it, stackare and stackars are unlikely to be interpreted as terms of offence, but there is a connotation of helplessness.

So if someone in a position of authority, such as your boss, is telling you about a bad experience, it would be odd to say 'stackars dig!' unless you have a friendly and informal relationship, but if your boss mentions that their children have been ill, it would usually be fine to say 'stackars dem'.

Stackars can also be used to describe more generalized groups and even inanimate objects, and in these cases can take on a meaning similar to 'pitiful', 'sorry', 'unfortunate' or 'wretched'. In these instances, it can sometimes come across as patronizing, so pay close attention to tone and context. 

In the dialect of some parts of Dalarna, mainly the orsamål dialect of the Orsa municipality, the word klajte is used instead of stackare.

Examples

Den stackaren har fått vinterkräksjukan 

The poor thing has caught the winter vomiting virus

Han hade de bästa avsikter och ville bara hjälpa de stackars barnen

He had the best intentions and just wanted to help the poor children

Do you have a favourite Swedish word you would like to nominate for our word of the day series? Get in touch by email or if you are a Member of The Local, log in to comment below.
word of the daylanguage
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Everything you need to know about Swedish driving licences
  2. Working parents in Sweden: what you need to know when your child is sick
  3. Euro MPs back Brexit delay in letter to Britain
  4. ANALYSIS: Löfven’s return as Swedish PM carries ‘high price’ for all
  5. What would Sweden's proposed government deal mean for internationals in Sweden?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Everything you need to know about Swedish driving licences
  2. Working parents in Sweden: what you need to know when your child is sick
  3. Euro MPs back Brexit delay in letter to Britain
  4. ANALYSIS: Löfven’s return as Swedish PM carries ‘high price’ for all
  5. What would Sweden's proposed government deal mean for internationals in Sweden?

Discussion forum

15/01
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
15/01
Help me settle down in sweden
15/01
Open UK bank account from Sweden
15/01
Swedish election fallout
15/01
Company car allowance
14/01
Equality for Islamic women!
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

14/01
Ashes to Ashes by Harold Pinter - English-speaking theatre
14/01
Removals of House belongings Lapland to UK
10/01
Room available for student only!
09/01
English tutor sought in Nacka, Stockholm
07/01
Tea buyers wanted - Sri Lankan products supplier, Stockholm
07/01
Swedish lessons
View all notices
Post a new notice