"People have to be extremely watchful about this," Nils Norling from the Malmö Police told the Sydsvenskan newspaper.

"Normally, you can see something about the note that doesn't look right. It doesn't have the same vibrance, or feels different from a normal note."

According to Malmö police, there have been 22 cases of fraud or attempted fraud using counterfeit currency in the first few weeks of this year. And in the nearby city of Lund, there were two similar frauds over the weekend in which people bought mobile phones secondhand using counterfeit notes.