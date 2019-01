With two months to go until the day the UK is scheduled to leave the EU, its MPs narrowly passed an amendment, backed by the government, to replace the controversial so-called Irish backstop.

May was given a two-week deadline to coax Brussels into accepting the proposed changes. But she's got a difficult, or even impossible, task ahead of her, judging by the reactions from EU leaders.

"The withdrawal agreement is, and remains, the best and only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union," a spokesman for European Council President Donald Tusk was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

"The backstop is part of the withdrawal agreement, and the withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation."

Asked by Swedish media what the new developments in the UK parliament meant, Sweden's newly-appointed EU Minister Hans Dahlgren said he did not know what his British counterparts wanted.

"We have to ask what this alternative arrangement is. I think the ball is still in London's court," Dahlgren told Swedish news agency TT after the vote at Westminster.

"This deal is not renegotiable," he reiterated.

Asked if the British leaders themselves knew how an alternative arrangement would look or if it was just empty talk, Dahlgren said: "I don't know. They have to say that for themselves."

His comments come a day after Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallström blasted Britain's political leadership for having "badly handled" the Brexit process.

"I just think that they've made such a historical mistake and they've really created a problem for all of us," Wallström said in remarks that were first reported by Politico.

"I cannot forgive them for this," she said.

