It's Stockholm which is by far home to the most British citizens: 5,278, to be precise. That's followed by the two next largest cities, with 2,261 Brits calling Gothenburg home and 1,271 in Malmö.

The other municipalities in the top ten for number of Brits are all located on the outskirts of those cities. A total of 911 British citizens live in the university town of Uppsala, one hour north of Stockholm, followed by 691 in southern student town Lund.

The Local reader Stephen Burt moved to Uppsala in the 1990s, and said of his new hometown: "It's close enough to Stockholm to see bands and shows, although I'd probably go to a lot more if I lived in Stockholm. Very pretty place in the spring and summer."

Alastair Temple is a newer arrival, having moved to Malmö in September for his job in nearby Lund. "I like it, it is a much slower pace than the UK but it is a nice change," he said.

In Stockholm's suburbs, 500 Brits live in Nacka, 388 in Täby, 378 in Solna, and 371 in Huddinge. And in Helsingborg, a coastal city in the southwest of Sweden, there are 430 Brits.

But it's not just the big cities that have proved attractive to those relocating from the UK. The map below only shows municipalities with more than 50 British citizens resident, and a total of 3,666 live in the unmarked municipalities of Sweden.

In the north, Luleå is home to 96 Brits, Skellefteå 118, and Umeå 250, showing that even the far northern areas (and especially those with universities) have proved popular as adopted hometowns.

If we look at the number of Brits per 100,000 residents, a different pattern emerges.

The area with the highest concentration of British citizens is Danderyd, a suburb north of Stockholm best known as the wealthiest municipality in the country. There, Brits make up more than one percent of the local population, with 344 British citizens in a population of 32,888.

The municipalities with the next highest concentration of British citizens are Stockholm suburbs Lidingö and Vaxholm, home to 318 and 72 Brits respectively (equivalent to 0.67 and 0.6 percent of the population). Lund comes next on the list, with 691 Brits making up 0.57 percent of the local population, followed by Stockholm at 0.56 percent.

This suggests that Brits are not opposed to choosing life in the suburbs over the city centre, and could also be influenced by the location of Stockholm's only British school for primary school-aged children (from three years old) in Djursholm, Danderyd.

