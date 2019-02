The Michelin guide for the Nordic countries this week released its ratings for 2019, and in addition to confirming the three-star rating it last year handed chef Björn Frantzén's Stockholm restaurant – the first and only eatery in Sweden to ever have hit the Michelin star jackpot – it also upgraded the previously one-starred Gastrologik restaurant in the Swedish capital to a two-starred dining experience.

"It feels a bit unreal, and a relief. There has been such pressure. You can compare it a little bit to league football games, you advance to the next league level, it's awesome," Jacob Homström who runs Gastrologik together with Anton Bjuhr was quoted by news agency TT as saying.

"The guests are really our priority, they should be happy when they leave the restaurant. It's also important to never be satisfied with what you're doing," he said, referring to the duo's expressed efforts to collect Michelin stars since the restaurant was opened in 2011. It received its first star in 2013.

Gastrologik's advance in the Michelin star league means that Sweden now has a total of five two-starred Michelin restaurants, including also Daniel Berlin, in the tiny village of Skåne-Tranås in the south, Fäviken Magasinet in Järpen in the Swedish mountain range of Åre, Vollmers in the city of Malmö as well as Oaxen Krog in the capital.

Sixteen Swedish restaurants were awarded one star – seven of them in Stockholm, six in Gothenburg and two in Malmö – bringing the Swedish grand total of the year to 22 out of the 64 Nordic eateries that were awarded during Monday night's ceremony in Aarhus in Denmark.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin guides, described the Nordic cuisine as "something truly unique".

"The region's restaurant scene make it so appealing to food lovers from around the world," he said, adding: "Chefs continue to develop both their own skills and techniques but also lead the way in reducing food waste, focusing on truly local ingredients and even embracing a more plant-based diet."

If you're curious to taste Swedish Michelin-starred food, check the list below:

One star:

28+, Gothenburg

Agrikultur, Stockholm

Aloe, Stockholm

Bhoga, Gothenburg

Bloom in the Park, Malmö

Ekstedt, Stockholm

Koka, Gothenburg

Mathias Dahlgren Matbaren, Stockholm

Operakällaren, Stockholm

PM & Vänner, Växjö

SAV, Malmö

SM Mat & Människor, Gothenburg

Sushi Sho, Stockholm

Thörnströms Kök, Gothenburg

Upper House, Gothenburg

Volt, Stockholm

Two stars:

Daniel Berlin, Skåne-Tranås

Fäviken Magasinet, Järpen

Gastrologik, Stockholm

Oaxen krog, Stockholm

Vollmers, Malmö

Three stars:

Frantzén, Stockholm