STOCKHOLM

Lean Speaking - Pitch more effectively with less effort

Where: Impact Hub Stockholm, Luntmakargatan 25, 111 37 Stockholm

Date and time: March 6th, 7.30am-9am

Event by: CoompanionStockholm and Impact Hub Stockholm

Thinking of pitching your business idea or startup to clients, business teams, boards, or investors? Master Lean Speaking techniques to prepare your presentation in less time and make it more effective, compelling and memorable. The event is free of charge, but you need to book your spot. If you do not cancel 24 hours prior the event and do not show up, you will be charged a fee of SEK 295. Speaker: Andrew Hennigan.

Vegoforum: Introduction to Effective Animal Altruism

Where: ABF Stockholm, Sveavägen 41, 111 83 Stockholm, Sweden

Date and time: March 10th, 12pm-12.45pm

Event by: Vegoforum

Effective Altruism consists in asking: ‘How can we use our resources (time, skills and money) to help others the most?’ Catherine Derieux, founder and manager of NGO Effective Animal Altruism Stockholm, will discuss how we can bring the animal advocacy movement and the effective altruism community together. This event is held as a part of the Vegoforum, an event organized to sensitize people to veganism and other environment-related issues.

Vegoforum: Optimize your health with a plant-based diet

Where: ABF Stockholm, Sveavägen 41, 111 83 Stockholm, Sweden

Date and time: March 10th, 1pm-1.45pm

Event by: Vegoforum

Another event put on as part of Vegoforum. During this lecture, medical expert and doctor Tobias Hansen will explain the benefits of a plant-based diet, based on his research and his book co-written with dietitian Maria Felding.

Vegoforum: street campaigning - learn from Greenpeace

Where: ABF Stockholm, Sveavägen 41, 111 83 Stockholm, Sweden

Date and time: March 10th, 2pm-2.45pm

Event by: Vegoforum

Ruth Byrne and Jenny Wass, both working for Greenpeace Sweden, will hold a workshop on the basics of street campaigning. They will address issues such as ‘How do you launch a successful street campaign?’ or ‘How do you communicate and recruit on a busy city street?’.

Starting up in the creative space (Arts, music, culture)

Where: Impact Hub Stockholm, Luntmakargatan 25, 111 37 Stockholm.

Date and time: March 12th, at 6pm-8pm

Event by: Coompanion Stockholm and Impact Hub Stockholm

Are you a student, arts/music/culture enthusiast, music band, solo artist, a group of individuals planning to start a cooperative, social innovator, someone connected to entrepreneurship industry in some way for instance providing advisory or business support services? This session could be for you. The event is free of charge, but you need to book your spot. If you do not cancel 24 hours prior the event and do not show up, you will be charged a fee of SEK 395. Speaker: Frida Wikstrom.

Stockholm Food Movement: Local Eating Experience

Where: Impact Hub Stockholm, Luntmakargatan 25, 111 37 Stockholm

Date and time: March 13th, 6pm-8.30pm

Event by: #SthlmFoodMovement

Where does our food come from? How is it produced? Is it part of a closed loop system? Can we track how the food we eat affects our health? And are we able to satisfy our global tastes while staying local? At this #SthlmFoodMovement event, we will hear three presentations by organizations working to improve the local eating experience. We will come to understand the challenges of eating and supplying local food in Sweden and the opportunities being developed by new and innovative companies.

Openhack x Peace Parks

Where: Impact Hub Stockholm, Luntmakargatan 25, 111 37 Stockholm.

Date and time: March 21st, 5:30pm-8:30pm

Event by: Coompanion Stockholm, Openhack Impact Hub Stockholm

Do you want to play around with raspberry pi, test your tech skills on a real-life problem, or just learn more about wild crime? Or maybe just learn more about Openhack and what we do? If yes, then this meet-up is for you! Bring your computer along with your best problem-solving skills.

Champagne tasting at Spritmuseum

Where: Spritmuseum, Djurgårdsvägen 38, Djurgården

Date and time: March 29th, 6pm-7.30pm

Event by: Spritmuseum

Eva Karlsson, a former waitress and maître d'art in New York restaurants, will answer all of your questions during this champagne tasting event fully organized in English. The event costs 550 kronor.

SKÅNE

Family Bowling

Where: Helsingborg/Olympia Bowling/ Idrottens hus, Mellersta Stenbocksgatan 10, 254 37 Helsingborg

Date and time: Sunday March 3rd, 13.30-15:30

Event by: Helsingborg International Connections

All are welcome to an afternoon of family bowling.

International Coffee Morning

Where: Helsingborg, Konserthuset, Roskildegatan 1, Helsingborg

Date and time: Tuesday March 12th,8:30-10am

Event by: Helsingborg International Connections and International School of Helsingborg PTA

Join us for coffee and chat at Helsingborg’s famous concert hall.

Ways into Work

Where: Helsingborg/Drottninggatan 7A, 25221 Helsingborg

Date and time: Thursday, March 21st, 17:30-20:00

Event by: Helsingborg International Connections and Social Business Lab

Join us for information on ways into work in both Sweden and Denmark.

Tea Tasting Challenge!

Where: Helsingborg/Drottninggatan 7A, 25221 Helsingborg

Date and time: Thursday March 28th, 17:45-8pm

Event by: Helsingborg International Connections

An evening of tea-tasting led by tea sommelier Harriet Endean.

WILMA Art Exhibition

Where: Galleri Lohme, Erik Dahlbergsgatan, 24 B, 211 48 Malmö

Date and time: March 8th, 6pm

Event by: Harrison First

WILMA is an art exhibition debuting Harrison First’s EP through original paintings by Anni Tuikka. The art exhibition fuses music and art in order to draw a deep emotion from the viewer. The exhibition requires people to come to the gallery with headphones and a smart phone with Spotify downloaded in order to enjoy the full art experience. The combination of music and art will paint a picture of WILMA.

DEATHTRAP by Ira Levin

Where: MAF, Scen 1, Norra Skolgatan 10 a, Malmö

Date and time: March 5th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 12th, 14th and 15th, 6:30pm-8.45pm

Event by: Guanabana Productions

Malmö-based theatre company Guanabana Productions puts on DEATHTRAP by Ira Levin, an English production. They promise a journey of twists and turns, in this story of pride, lust and the depths of the human soul.

UPPSALA

How feminist is Swedish foreign policy?

Where: The Nordic Africa Institute, Villavägen 6, 751 47 Uppsala

Date and time: March 8th at 11am-1pm

Event by: The Nordic Africa Institute

In 2014, Sweden adopted a feminist foreign policy. During this seminar, its implications and consequences on the African continent will be discussed. Did it changed gender power structures?

FYRIS Comedy- English night!

Where: FYRIS Comedy, Västra Ågatan 12, 75309 Uppsala

Date and time: March 14th, 8pm-10pm

Event by: FYRIS Comedy and LEVEL Booze & Burgers

Comedians Jonathan Rollins, Kirsty Armstrong, Mc: Kathryn Leroux will take the stage to make you laugh with all-English stand up shows. Some surprise acts are also planned...

VÄSTERGÖTLAND

International Board Gamers

Where: Café Sirius (Science-Fiction Bokhandeln), Kungsgatan 19, Gothenburg

Date and time: March 1st and 15th 6pm, March 10th and 24th, 4pm

Event by: The International Board Gamers association in Gothenburg

The International Board Gamers association in Gothenburg organizes board game gatherings once every week, alternating between Fridays (6-10pm) and Sundays (4-8pm). Any kind of game is welcome: from those that only take ten minutes to those that last several hours, co-operative and competitive, cards, strategy, hidden-role games, from those that are played with only two players to those that gather a whole crowd. These events are now free to join, and the language of the group is English.

Engineering Health

Where: ENGINEERING HEALTH, Medicinaregatan 20a, 413 90 Gothenburg

Date and time: March 20th 8am - March 21st 4pm

Event by: Engineering health, Chalmers University of Technology and Sahlgrenska Universitetssjukhuset

For two days, speakers will present research resulting from the collaborations between Chalmers and Sahlgrenska University Hospital/Sahlgrenska Academy. A good opportunity to network with researchers, students and other professionals in the medicine field.

ÖSTERGÖTLAND

Are blockchains really useful? Tech Tuesday with Sectra

Where: Creactive Mjärdevi, Arenan, Teknikringen 7, 583 30 Linköping

Date and time: March 5th, 12pm-1pm

Event by: Sentra Talang and Creactive Mjärdevi

Do you want to know everything about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency? IT company Sectra has organized a two-hour seminar during which Jonathan Jogenfors, Research Manager at Sectra Communications and postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Electrical Engineering at Linköping University will explain the topic. Free lunch will also be served for those who register in advance.

VÄRMLAND

Open House - Nordic International School Karlstad

Where: Nordic International School Karlstad, Orrholmsgatan 4, 65215 Karlstad

Date and time: March 20th, 5pm-7pm

Event by: Nordic International School Karlstad

Meet the staff and visit the facilities of the Nordic International School in Karlstad.