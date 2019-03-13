Swedish word of the day: snubbe

<p><i>En snubbe</i> is a way to say 'guy' in Swedish, but there are a few nuances you should be aware of.</p><p>There's often a strong connotation of typically masculine behaviour: if you describe someone as <i>en riktig snubbe</i>, it's like saying they're 'a real guy's guy', 'man's man' or 'bloke' in British English. </p><p>But you can also use it as a synonym for <i><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20190306/swedish-word-of-the-day-kille">kille</a>, </i>to refer to any male person even without these connotations. It's very colloquial and could be translated as 'guy', 'fellow' or 'dude'. There's a big overlap with the term <i>kille</i>, but in general a <i>kille</i> would be under 30 whereas a <i>snubbe</i> could be older.</p><p>And there's no implication of positivity or negativity: you could describe someone as <i>en skön snubbe</i> (a good guy) or <i>en konstig snubbe</i> (a strange guy), for example.</p><p>So where did this word come from? It's a relatively recent slang term and originated around the 1940s-1950s as a Stockholm variation of <i><a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180929/swedish-word-of-the-day-gubbe">gubbe</a></i>, which is used to refer to both young and old men and boys. It might even be a portmanteau of <i>snäsig gubbe</i> (literally something like 'grumpy man').</p><p>Fun fact: The Swedish version of the Disney film The Aristocats translates the song Everybody wants to be a cat to <i>Alla snubbar vill ju vara katt </i>(all the dudes want to be cats).</p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>Jag känner en snubbe som kan hjälpa dig</i></p><p>I know a guy who can help you</p><p><i>Det är inte alltid lätt att vara snubbe</i></p><p>It's not always easy being a guy</p><div><strong>Do you have a favourite Swedish word you would like to nominate for our word of the day series? Get in touch <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.se?subject=Word%20of%20the%20day">by email</a> or if you are a <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/page/view/membership-offer" target="_blank">Member of The Local</a>, log in to comment below.</strong></div>