Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swedish word of the day: snubbe

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
13 March 2019
14:52 CET+01:00

Share this article

Swedish word of the day: snubbe
Image: nito103/Depositphotos
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
13 March 2019
14:52 CET+01:00
Here's a handy word to know if you want to expand your knowledge of Swedish slang.

En snubbe is a way to say 'guy' in Swedish, but there are a few nuances you should be aware of.

There's often a strong connotation of typically masculine behaviour: if you describe someone as en riktig snubbe, it's like saying they're 'a real guy's guy', 'man's man' or 'bloke' in British English. 

But you can also use it as a synonym for kille, to refer to any male person even without these connotations. It's very colloquial and could be translated as 'guy', 'fellow' or 'dude'. There's a big overlap with the term kille, but in general a kille would be under 30 whereas a snubbe could be older.

And there's no implication of positivity or negativity: you could describe someone as en skön snubbe (a good guy) or en konstig snubbe (a strange guy), for example.

So where did this word come from? It's a relatively recent slang term and originated around the 1940s-1950s as a Stockholm variation of gubbe, which is used to refer to both young and old men and boys. It might even be a portmanteau of snäsig gubbe (literally something like 'grumpy man').

Fun fact: The Swedish version of the Disney film The Aristocats translates the song Everybody wants to be a cat to Alla snubbar vill ju vara katt (all the dudes want to be cats).

Examples

Jag känner en snubbe som kan hjälpa dig

I know a guy who can help you

Det är inte alltid lätt att vara snubbe

It's not always easy being a guy

Do you have a favourite Swedish word you would like to nominate for our word of the day series? Get in touch by email or if you are a Member of The Local, log in to comment below.
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Brexit vote: 'It's now time to take the rights of Britons off the negotiating table'
  2. Brits in Europe hold breath with MPs set to vote on Theresa May's 'improved' deal
  3. Ten questions and answers to help you plan your Swedish pension
  4. When speaking Swedish isn't so obvious in Sweden
  5. Unemployment falls among immigrants in Sweden

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Brexit vote: 'It's now time to take the rights of Britons off the negotiating table'
  2. Brits in Europe hold breath with MPs set to vote on Theresa May's 'improved' deal
  3. Ten questions and answers to help you plan your Swedish pension
  4. When speaking Swedish isn't so obvious in Sweden
  5. Unemployment falls among immigrants in Sweden

Discussion forum

14/03
Half Swedish, half African
13/03
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
13/03
Swedish town layout
13/03
The reason why some people dislike sweden
13/03
Latest TL article about Work Migration
13/03
Deciding between job offer in Oslo vs Stockholm
View all discussions

Noticeboard

13/03
Want help with your dog's troublesome behavior?
12/03
Packing & arranging towels & Bathrobes in a little warehouse
10/03
Large Culture House Lappland
09/03
Who can provide me a remote computer?
08/03
French lessons
08/03
folkbildarna i förorten
View all notices
Post a new notice