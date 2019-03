Sweden has previously said that Brits and their family members will retain many of their current rights during a one-year grace period even in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

But Brits who plan to travel outside Sweden during this year have been advised to apply for a proof of their rights, in the form of a passport stamp issued by the Migration Agency.

Representatives of the agency had originally said that application forms would be available on its website from March 22nd, but when Brits went online on Friday morning there were no forms or updated information.

When The Local tried to approach the Migration Agency, we were unable to get through via their main phone line and were initially told by a member of the press office that he had no information at that time, and advised us to email.

A press officer later emailed our reporter to confirm that applications would not open today, after the EU decided on Thursday evening to grant the UK a short extension to their deadline for leaving the union.

"It was only intended to go online today if we would have known that there would be a no-deal Brexit. One will not be able to apply for a stamp until there is a decision that it certainly will be a no-deal Brexit. We will update the website regularly," Migration Agency spokesperson Lisa Danling told The Local.

There was no immediate information available about a new date for the passport stamp.

The Migration Agency also confirmed to The Local on Friday that the agency is currently fast-tracking British applications for Swedish citizenship. Read more about that here.

