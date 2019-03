On Thursday morning, the Swedish government formally adopted a regulation which would, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, grant British citizens and their family members resident in Sweden a one-year exemption from the need to have work and residence permits.

This one-year 'grace period', as The Local has previously reported, means Brits and their family members would retain many of their current rights for 12 months. After this year, they would be expected to have permits to remain in the country. It's not yet clear if Brits would be subject to existing permit regulations – something which both the Migration Agency and Sweden's largest major business federation have warned would be problematic – or if special legislation would be introduced.

"The regulation decided by the Swedish government today aims to counter the most serious consequences of a no-deal Brexit for UK nationals currently living and working in Sweden," Anna Westling, a legal advisor at the Department of Justice, told The Local on Thursday, directing Brits to the government's website for the latest updates on Brexit preparations.

"It's about, among other things, creating a framework for the approximately 20,000 Brits who are in Sweden, so that they don't lose their right of residence immediately and overnight," the TT newswire quoted Justice Minister Morgan Johansson as saying ahead of an EU meeting in Brussels, referring to the regulation.

"That's why the government has today decided on a change to the regulation, where we create an exception for this group so that for one year they have the possibility to apply for an exception. So, there will be unchanged conditions for them during this year."

The regulation also covers children, so that children born to a British parent in Sweden after a no-deal Brexit but during the grace period, or who move to Sweden to join a British parent during the grace period, would receive the same rights during that year as their parent.

The exemption will apply automatically, so Brits and their family members do not need to make special applications in order to continue living and working as normal after any no-deal Brexit.

However, Brits who plan to travel outside Sweden during the one-year period after Brexit have been advised to apply for a 'proof' of their rights, in the form of a passport stamp issued by the Migration Agency.

"If you want to travel for business or pleasure, it's recommended that you apply for proof that you have the right to legally reside in the country," Åsa Hemingway from the Migration Agency said at a townhall meeting held by the British Embassy in Stockholm on Wednesday evening. She recommended that anyone who knew they would travel during the year should apply for the stamp "as soon as possible".

Hemingway added that the forms to apply for this proof would be available on the agency's website from March 22nd (although no decisions would be made until the first working day after the legislation came into force, in other words April 1st). Brits would need to send in this form and a copy of their passport, and she said the agency hoped that these decisions would be processed within one week. Once a decision is made, Brits would be able to get the passport stamp at various Migration Agency offices around the country.

A Migration Agency office in Småland, southern Sweden. Photo: Adam Wrafter/SvD/TT

The regulation only applies if the UK leaves the EU without any deal, an outcome which currently does not look likely but depends on events in British parliament over the next few weeks.

Next week, the British parliament will vote on a deal to be put forward by Prime Minister Theresa May.

If they vote for that deal, the next step would be for it to be approved by the European Parliament, but it would mean that an already-agreed two-year transition period would begin from March 29th.

During those two years, Brits already legally resident in Sweden, as well as those who move there before the end of the transition period on December 30th 2020, would retain many of their current rights for the rest of their lives, including to live, work and study in Sweden. Those with five years' residence in Sweden would be granted permanent residence, and others would be granted temporary residence to allow them to reach the five-year period required for permanent residency or citizenship applications.

If May's deal is voted down next week, parliament will vote the following deal on whether to take a 'no-deal' option off the table, and if this vote is passed, there will be a third vote on whether to agree with the EU to extend negotiations.

