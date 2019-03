Löfven cited keeping “right-wing extremism”, in the form of the populist Sweden Democrats, away from power as he spoke about the agreement taken with centre-right parties in the January agreement.

“We kept right-wing extremism away from power,” he said.

The PM also said that the Social Democrats would be able to deliver promises made during the election campaign, with the new government now in place.

He promised billions of kronor for healthcare, schools and housing, more spending on the elderly and initiatives for families with children.

But Löfven also framed the eventual election outcome, in which his party and the Green Party entered coalition with the de facto support of the Centre, Liberal and Left parties, as “an important ideological victory”.

“But most important of all is to see this as a basis – the beginning of an ambitious agenda for reform,” he added.

The January agreement between the Social Democratic Party, Greens, Liberals and Centre Party prevented the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats from gaining influence by supporting a potential government led by the liberal conservative Moderate party.

Löfven used his conference speech to warn against right-wing extremists who target dissatisfied voters by directing their frustration towards minorities.

“And they are ready to ally themselves with the part of the right (wing) which represents society’s wealthiest,” he said.

“They have succeeded before. But friends, they should never succeed again,” he continued.

The PM also spent much of his speech focusing on education, which he said could help to even out class differences in society.

He also said he wanted to make Sweden’s school system one of the world’s best in terms of equality and performance.

In 2019's first debate between party leaders in January, Social Democrat leader Löfven stated that far-right nationalist forces are growing stronger across Europe.

"Sweden has chosen another path," he emphasized.

