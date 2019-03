This is roughly in line with the figures from recent years, and many Swedes appreciate the refund – which often amounts to several thousand kronor and typically arrives shortly before the long Easter weekend for those using the online service, and around the June National Day holiday for others.

But after this year, the amount you receive back is set to reduce significantly.

"This will be the last year [of tax refunds] for many," Johan Schauman at the Swedish Tax Agency told the Aftonbladet newspaper. "Actually, it's quite unreasonable that we haven't sorted out our processes better than having so many getting money refunded. In the same way, it's unreasonable that they should pay this money."

Previously, employers have always reported salary and taxes as a total sum, covering all staff. But as of February this year, all employers of Sweden have been required to report individual salaries and taxes each month.

This means that tax collection should be more accurate, reducing the need for tax refunds to be paid out in spring – and meaning that fewer people overpay taxes in the first place.

In 2019, people in Sweden are expected to get any tax refund back earlier than before, with everyone – including those who submit their return by post – receiving their money by early June.