STOCKHOLM

Sustainergies: How to get a job within sustainability

Where: Geovetenskapens Hus, Svante Arrhenius väg 8, 10691 Stockholm

Date and time: April 3rd, 5pm – 6.30pm

Event by: Symbios - Miljöföreningen på Stockholms universitet

How does one get a job in an environmental organization? Ida Berg will hold a talk about careers in sustainability. She is a project manager at Sustainergies, an organization started as a non-profit which aims at matching newly graduated students with environmental companies and non-profits.

The Secrets of Stockholm’s start-ups

Where: Hedvig, Valhallavägen 117K, 11531 Stockholm

Date and time: April 4th, 7pm – 10pm

Event by: Hedvig

Why so many start-ups are created in Stockholm? What does the Swedish capital have to offer to potentially thriving businesses? Financial company Hedvig has invited Carro Hjelm, CMO at Voi Technology, to share the story of his company.

Stockholm Book Launch: An Evening with Julie Lindahl & "The Pendulum"

Where: Embassy House Linnégatan, 89C Linnégatan, 115 23 Stockholm

Date and time: April 9th, 5.40pm - 8.30pm

Event by: Julie Lindahl

Launch event for The Pendulum (in English) including: presentation and reading by Julie Lindahl;

panel discussion moderated by Cecilia Nordström, Chair Raoul Wallenberg Academy and Berättareministeriet, with founding members of New Voices. Followed by a mingle with light refreshments!

English Standup in Stockholm —Dragos —Hungry Hungry Dragon

Where: Power Comedy Club, Götgatan 85, 116 62 Stockholm, Sweden

Date and time: April 9th, 8.30pm - 9.45pm

Event by: Dragos Cristian Comedy

Dragos is a Romanian comedian who has performed in numerous countries such as England, Estonia and Singapore. In his show Hungry Hungry Dragon, he tells his journey through the world.

Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama

Where: Ericsson Globe, Globentorget 2, 12150 Stockholm

Date and time: April 10th, 6:15pm – 11pm

Event by: Live Nation Sweden and Stockholm Live

Michelle Obama’s book Becoming was released last November. She has been traveling the world since then to promote her story, from her childhood in Chicago to her First Lady years in the White House. She will be in Stockholm on April 10th before continuing her journey through Scandinavia and in Europe. There are still some tickets available, starting from 795 kronor.

Thursday night improv

Where: Café String, Nytorgsgatan 38, 116 40 Stockholm, Sweden

Date and time: April 11th and April 25th, 7pm–9pm

Event by: International Theater Stockholm

Take part in an improvisation afterwork with International Theater Stockholm! Tickets can be bought beforehand or at the door.

ÖSTERGÖTLAND

KVIT Conference 2019

Where: Kårhuset Kollektivet, Ågatan 55, 58222 Linköping

Date and time: April 9th, 2019 at 9am – 6pm

Event by: KVIT

KVIT Conference is an annual non-profit event, organized by students of the Cognitive Science Bachelor at Linköping’s University. The full day will be dedicated to inspiring talks, workshops and mingling around one topic: "Assuring the quality of the future - by understanding both human and machine".

China's digital landscape: how do I communicate with my customer

Where: Science Park Mjärdevi, Teknikringen 10, 583 30 Linköping

Date and time: April 24th, 11.30am – 1pm

Event by: Science Park Mjärdevi

Jonathan Pullman is the founder of NBH, a Chinese marketing agency which helps Western companies navigate the Chinese digital landscape. Pullman will hold a talk about Chinese communication platforms and the way they can help to grow a business.

VÄSTERGÖTLAND

Inauguration International Science Festival with Cédric Villani

Where: Draken, Järntorgsgatan 15, 413 04 Gothenburg

Date and time: April 2nd, 6pm – 7.30pm

Event by: Vetenskapsfestivalen Göteborg, Institut Français de Suède and Sten A Olssons Stiftelse för Forskning och Kultur

French Field medal award-winner mathematician Cedric Villani will be opening the 23rd edition of the International Science Festival. He will be tackling the topic of artificial intelligence, and more precisely "(Un)expected intelligence".

Spring Swing Intensive with Thomas and Verena

Where: West Coast Nights, Storgatan 3, 41124 Gothenburg

Date and time: April 6th, 11am – April 7th, 10pm

Event by: West Coast Nights

German dance instructors Thomas Bachmann and Verena Guschal will host intensive swing training during a full weekend! The event is aimed for at least swing dancers with at least one year of experience.

SKÅNE

Learn about the Swedish tax system

Where: Ekska Huset, Sankt Petri kyrkogata 4, Lund

Date and time: April 2nd, 1.00pm – 3.00pm

Event by: International Citizen Hub Lund

You most likely visited the Swedish Tax Agency when you arrived to Sweden but probably are not aware of the other services this authority provides. There will be tax information officers here to answer questions such as: what happens with your tax money, when is it time to send in my income tax return and what can I do if I can’t submit it on time?

English-language theatre: The Goat or Who is Sylvia? by Edward Albee

Where: Teaterhuset Bastionen, Norra Vallgatan 28, 21125, Malmö

Date and time: April 4th, 5th and 6th, 7pm

Event by: Playmate Theatre Malmö

A provocative, powerful and witty drama, from three-time Pulitzer Prize winner author of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolf. What happens when infidelity strips a marriage bare? Can a marriage just… vanish? Martin, happily-married husband and father, has fallen in love with Sylvia. How far is society prepared to tolerate difference? And what after all is normal?The even is aimed for mature audiences only. Performances are in English. This is Playmate’s third season, bringing the best of English-language theatre to Scandinavia. Also playing in Copenhagen.

Sustainability - What is Sweden's view on it and what can I do to contribute?

Where: Ekska Huset, Sankt Petri kyrkogata 4, Lund

Date and time: April 4th, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Event by: International Citizen Hub Lund

Sweden is known for being forward thinking when it comes to environmental sustainability. But what does that actually mean, and what is Sweden’s view on environmental sustainability? International Citizen Hub Lund have invited a representative from Sysav, an organization that aims to create the world’s most sustainable region, to guide you through the basics of the Swedish environmental mindset and the cultural clashes that may occur.

Start your own business

Where: Ekska Huset, Sankt Petri kyrkogata 4, Lund

Date and time: April 9th, 2pm – 4pm

Event by: International Citizen Hub Lund

Are you a newcomer in Sweden and have a good business idea? Do you think it is difficult to get into the financial administration that a company requires? Åsa Ohlsson from Coompanion Skåne will talk about how you can run your own business without establishing a company and how Coompanion Skåne can help you test business ideas by using an umbrella company as a platform in your development.

International Coffee Morning

Where: Roskildegatan 1, Helsingborg

Date and time: April 9th, 8.30am – 10am

Event by: Helsingborg International Connections and International School of Helsingborg PTA

English speakers are warmly welcome to an international coffee morning with coffee, cakes and chat in the cafe of Helsingborg’s famous concert hall (Konserthuset). Make new friends and learn more about this wonderful facility for young and old alike in the centre of town!

Buying or selling an apartment/a house in Sweden?

Where: Ekska Huset, Sankt Petri kyrkogata 4, Lund

Date and time: April 23rd, 4.30pm – 6pm

Event by: International Citizen Hub Lund

A real-estate agent from Bjurfors Real-Estate Agency, will guide you through the legal differences and cultural clashes when it comes to buying real estate in Sweden. He has years of experience in selling property and has recognized that there is a lot of confusion when buying property in Sweden as the processes may differ from what an expat is used to from their home country.

Banking and pension systems

Where: Ekska Huset, Sankt Petri kyrkogata 4, Lund

Date and time: April 25th, 1.00pm – 3.00pm

Event by: International Citizen Hub Lund

Lovisa Haglind and Alexander Dicksson, both from a local SEB bank branch office, will guide you through the basics of the banking and pension systems in Sweden. Getting an overview of how the banking system works in Sweden, you will learn more about the process of getting a loan to buy a house or an apartment and also about numerous other services that SEB offers.

HIC Pub Night

Where: Bishops Arms Mollberg, Södra Storgatan 2, Helsingborg

Date and time: April 26th, 7pm

Event by: Helsingborg International Connections (HIC)

Come and enjoy a relaxed Friday night at the pub with other internationally-minded folk!

NORRLAND

Breakfast seminar with focus on tech supporting public health

Where: Tvistevägen 48, Tvistevägen 48, 907 36 Umeå

Date and time: April 9th, 7.30am – 9am

Event by: Nord InC

The Nord InC project group invites you to share your insights for a healthy breakfast, discussing artificial intelligence and public health.

UPPSALA

PopUp Cultural Café - Does Tech. Make Society Alienating?

Where: Base 10, 10 Klostergatan, 753 21 Uppsala

Date and time: April 3rd, 5.15pm – 7.30pm

Event by: Lost in a Cup

Does Technology make society alienating?’ During this first edition of the PopUp Cultural Café, there will be a series of interesting talks, open debate and ample opportunity to mingle with people who share similar interests on the topic. The event is free of charge and will be held in English.

Reimagining Climate Change

Where: Kollaboratoriet Uppsala, Östra Ågatan 19, Uppsala

Date and time: April 3rd and April 17th, 6pm – 8pm

Event by: Climate Change Leadership Node (Uppsala University), Klimatlätt

This will be the first meeting of the Climate Change Leadership Node (Uppsala University), Klimatlätt. A short film will be showed, followed by a discussion about its topic and suggestions for reading and watching lists for future events.