The blast blew away the garage door of a residential home, according to police, and the facade of a neighbouring building was damaged.

Several people were inside the neighbouring building, and police initially said that one person had been "slightly injured" and taken to hospital by ambulance to receive medical care. According to SVT Skåne, the injured person was a 12-year-old girl who was hurt when splinters of glass came into her bedroom.

The incident took place at Nobeltorget in the southeast of the city, and police received the first reports of the blast around 2am. By 4.30am, police said "several residents" had been taken to hospital, with one police officer telling the Sydsvenskan local newspaper she was unsure if they were injured or suffering from shock.

Bomb technicians were investigating the area and further technical investigations were expected later on Monday.

"We are also questioning residents and witnesses at the scene who may have seen something," said police officer Peter Martinsson.