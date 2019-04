After an unusually warm and dry spring, the risk of wildfire is greater than average in much of Götaland and Svealand, with last week seeing at least ten wildfires and 50 grass fires per day. Those fires were thought to have been caused by human activities, and many municipalities have introduced a ban on public fires.

A total fire ban is in place in Kronoberg, Jönköping and Östergötland, which covers 34 municipalities in total, due to the high risk of fire.

This means that some of the largest Walpurgis celebrations, such as the student-focussed festivities in university town Linköping, will take place without the traditional bonfire. although in Jönköping and Kronoberg it is possible to apply for a special permit to have a Walpurgis fire.

And a further 29 municipalities across Kalmar, Västra Götaland, Dalarna and Västmanland have also banned public fires, according to SVT Nyheter. In several other places, including Stockholm, municipalities have advised the public against starting a fire in nature, without introducing a ban.

