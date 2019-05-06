Event: What consequences will Brexit have for your startup?

The event is co-hosted by Norrsken House, Nordea and The Local. Photo: Norrsken House

How should you prepare for Brexit? Join The Local's co-founder and CEO James Savage and Nordea's Kristin Magnusson Bernard for an in-depth discussion in Stockholm.

Britain's current deadline for exiting the EU is October 31st. But what does this mean for entrepreneurs?

Will the date, which is conveniently aligned with Halloween, spell a trick or a treat for the countless businesses and startups in Sweden who are affected by Brexit? How do you as a startup best prepare at a time of uncertainty? And what are the implications for failing to be prepared?

Join The Local's co-founder and CEO James Savage and Kristin Magnusson Bernard, markets country executive and global head of macro research at Nordic banking giant Nordea, in Stockholm on May 16th for a discussion about the current state of Brexit. Together they will dig deeper into the effects it could have on the startup world, while tackling topics of regulatory uncertainty, recruiting talent and growing your business.

The event is co-organized by Norrsken House, The Local and Nordea. It is completely free, but make sure you register in advance to secure a ticket.

Get your free ticket HERE.

When: May 16th, 6pm

Where: Norrsken House, Stockholm