According to eyewitnesses, the animal climbed up a set of stairs to the balcony of a large apartment block near the banks of the Stångån river and then leapt over it, unaware of the drop on the other side.

It was so badly injured on hitting the pavement that it was then unable to get up and died before it could be put down by specialist hunters.

"It was walking around Drottninggatan and Repslagargatan, among other streets," Björn Öberg, a spokesman for the local police told Sweden's state broadcaster SVT.

"When the police arrived on the scene at 9.40pm, the elk was lying wounded on the pavement but was still alive. But by the time the municipal hunter arrived, it had died."