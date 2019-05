To the uninitiated, Skånska or Scanian resemble Tigger's growl in Winnie the Pooh, the lunatic howling of Tasmanian Devil, or a cat seeking attention while trying to dislodge a troublesome hairball.

But after eight years living among the intriguing people of southern Sweden, I have learned to appreciate this much maligned dialect as a thing of beauty.

Indeed, with its lengthy catalogue of denigrating expressions, freedom from the sing-song rhythm that restricts other forms of Swedish, and its sheer energy, I think Skånska is hands down Sweden's best dialect.

At the very least, all those dipthongs and guttural Rs force speakers to change their facial expressions once in a while (a rarity among other Swedes).

When I first heard talk of Skånska, it was couched in dread. My wife feared that our newborn daughter, growing up in Malmö might end up speaking a Swedish with a shameful Skånsk tinge (and lo has it come to pass). From her perspective, with her Uppsala-bred Rikssvenska (Standard Swedish), Skånska is the second most ridiculous of the Swedish dialects (the keening, plaintive Örebro accent comes top, with my wife maintaining that it makes speakers sound as if they have something stuck in their bottoms.) But when I first heard Skånska actually spoken, probably when I took my daughter to a kindergarten open day, I found it thrilling. I was tickled to hear each vowel bent violently to make sounds that probably existed in some English dialect somewhere, but never in such florid combination. Take the Skånsk Hallo (hello). It ends with a vowel combination that in English is associated with being almost parodically upper class, but which in southern Sweden issues from the mouths of electricians and farmers. The cognitive clash this produces is amusing. In the video below you can see dialect researcher Mathias Strandberg demonstrate how in the southern half of Skåne, every single vowel is bent into a dipthong. In Sweden, having a regional accent doesn't have the same class connotations as it does back home in England. But it still tickles me to interview someone like Sweden's Justice Minister Morgan Johansson, or former Green Party leader Gustav Fridolin, both of whom have excellent standard English, and then later hear them rattling away in Skånska. My real love of the dialect, however, came when I started to understand the culture underpinning it. As the Skånsk comedian and commentator Kalle Lind wrote in his brilliant encomium to the dialect in regional newspaper Sydsvenskan last week, it has a "particularly expressive" idiom, and this is notably the case when it comes to those which describe the idiocy or other annoying qualities of another.