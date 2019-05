Ulrikagatan in the posh Östermalm area of Stockholm is the most expensive based on price per square metre (115,000 kronor per sqm). The priciest properties based on average purchase price are found at Brötvägen in the Bromma suburb north of the Swedish capital – 15 million kronor ($1.56m).

Compare that to the most expensive properties in the Blekinge region in south-eastern Sweden, where a home at Kungsgatan in Karlshamn can be found for an average of 3 million kronor.

For those familiar with the areas of Stockholm, it will probably come as little surprise that the ten most expensive apartments based on price per square metre are all located in Östermalm.

And if you look at the average purchase price, all the most expensive addresses can be found in the Stockholm region, with five in Bromma – a popular area among families with children – and two on Lidingö island, and Danderyd and Mälarhöjden making up the top ten.

To get the figures, property agents Fastighetsbyrån went through Svensk Mäklarstatistik’s statistics of property sales in Sweden in the past two years (May 2017 to April 2019). But they did not include streets that had fewer than five sales in the same period, which means the most expensive homes may not be part of the statistics – because they are usually on streets with a low turnover.

Scroll down for a special property vocabulary guide, but first the top-ten lists:

The ten most expensive streets based on kronor per square metre

1. Ulrikagatan, Östermalm, Stockholm (115,467)

2. Kaptensgatan, Östermalm, Stockholm (115,000)

3. Östermalmstorg, Östermalm, Stockholm (114,654)

4. Floragatan, Östermalm, Stockholm (114,111)

5. Storgatan, Östermalm, Stockholm (113,920)

6. Grevturegatan, Östermalm, Stockholm (111,565)

7. Styrmansgatan, Östermalm, Stockholm (111,157)

8. Linnégatan, Östermalm, Stockholm (110,931)

9. Nybrogatan, Östermalm, Stockholm (110,615)

10. Karlavägen, Östermalm, Stockholm (110,574)

The ten most expensive streets based on average price

1. Brötvägen, Bromma, Stockholm (15,441,667)

2. Hagstigen, Lidingö, Stockholm (15,080,000)

3. Drakskeppsvägen, Täby, Stockholm (14,400,000)

4. Nyängsvägen, Bromma, Stockholm (13,866,667)

5. Thaliavägen, Bromma, Stockholm (13,680,000)

6. Grävlingsvägen, Bromma, Stockholm (13,480,000)

7. Frejavägen, Danderyd, Stockholm (13,440,000)

8. Igelkottsvägen, Bromma, Stockholm (12,358,000)

9. Karpvägen, Lidingö, Stockholm (11,990,000)

10. Pettersbergsvägen, Mälarhöjden, Stockholm (11,662,500)

Property vocabulary

property – fastighet

house – hus

apartment – lägenhet

detached house – villa

terraced house – radhus

semi-detached house – parhus

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Swedish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. This article instead includes a special edition of Swedish words associated with property. Did you find it useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.