Feminist Initiative had won just 0.8 percent of the vote when 96 percent of voting districts had declared on Monday morning, meaning Soraya Post, its sole MEP, will be coming home to Sweden.

"This is a grass roots movement which is going to grow stronger," Post said after the devastating result was clear, with the party posting a tweet saying "The Fight Continues".

The party had built itself a strong following among young urban people at the time the last European Elections were held in 2014, breaking through with 5.5 percent of the vote.

But it has been suffering since its charismatic leader Gudrun Schyman stood down before Christmas and was replaced by joint leaders Gita Nabavi and Farida al-Abani.

In Europe, Post has campaigned to have the Council of Europe's Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence turned into European law.

The party also wants to extend Sweden's sex consent law and its ban on buying sex to all European nations.