Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Wealthy Stockholm suburb hit with surprise tax increase

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
29 May 2019
14:54 CEST+02:00
taxtaxesdanderyd

Share this article

Wealthy Stockholm suburb hit with surprise tax increase
A home in Danderyd. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
29 May 2019
14:54 CEST+02:00
Danderyd, a wealthy suburb just north of Stockholm, has been called the best place to live in Sweden and home to the country's best schools. For years, its residents have also enjoyed one of the nation's lowest tax rates.
While the other two designations may still hold today (as does its designation of being home to a higher concentration of Brits than anywhere else in Sweden), the latter is no more. 
 
Taxpayers in Danderyd have been hit with a new income tax increase that will see them paying an extra 1.4 kronor in taxes for every 100 kronor they earn beginning next year. The average annual income in the municipality was 517,800 kronor in 2017.
 
With the tax hike, Danderyd will lose its status as one of Sweden's five least-taxed municipalities. The tax rate in the ritzy suburb will climb to 31.03 percent in 2020, a significant jump from its current 29.63 rate and much closer to the national average of 32.19 percent. 
 
In Sweden, local tax rates consist of two parts: taxes paid the municipality (kommun) in which one lives and taxes paid to the region (landsting). 
 
READ ALSO:
While the tax increase will kick Danderyd off the list of the municipalities with the lowest tax rates, it still has quite a way to go before approaching Sweden's highest municipal tax rate. That honour goes to Dorotea Municipality in Lapland, where residents have a 35.15 rate. 
 
The Danderyd tax hike is a result of the Moderate-led municipality board's policies, which according to broadcaster SVT would result in a 220 million kronor deficit by the end of this year if nothing is done.
 
Danderyd mayor Hanna Bocander warned earlier this year that because the suburb was in "a serious economic situation", residents there "must prepare themselves for the consequences". 
 
In a further effort to fill the budget hole, local officials are also hoping to bring in an additional 60 million kronor through cost-cutting and efficiency improvements. 
 
taxtaxesdanderyd
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Five things we've learned from the European elections
  2. Social Democrats clinch top spot, but far-right gains ground
  3. EU elections: Who are the Swedish parties and what do they want?
  4. Swedish man survives bear attack
  5. Five things you maybe didn't know about the sex lives of Swedes

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

How to work 9-5 and travel the rest of the time

A full-time job shouldn’t stop you from satisfying your wanderlust. The Local spoke to Travel After 5 blogger Alline Waldhelm to find out her tips and tricks for travellers who only have 25 days of annual leave.

More news

Discussion forum

29/05
Cheap calls to India
29/05
So What Really Makes Countries Happy?
28/05
Validity of train ticket Copenhagen Air. to Malmo
26/05
Place to live in Stockholm
23/05
The Swedish dream was always too good to be true.
23/05
Difference between residency and citizenship?
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

29/05
Looking for a job in Sweden
29/05
Empty van going back to UK on June 10th
28/05
I'm looking for a job as a nanny / babysitter
28/05
expert help to process buying a Villa
27/05
Couple moving from Lund to Stockholm looking to rent apt
26/05
Need help opening a small Boutique in Gothenburg
View all notices
Post a new notice