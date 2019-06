Mikael Sjöberg has served as director-general of agency for six years and said he wasn’t particularly surprised that he was not offered another three-year extension.

“There is a need for a longer perspective within the leadership,” he told TT.

Sjöberg had also announced plans to close as many as 132 job centres throughout Sweden, leaving only 106 offices nationwide.

Labour Minister Ylva Johansson denied on Wednesday that Sjöberg's planned job centre closures affected the decision to let him go, but she has previously been openly critical of the proposal. The minister said she believes that Mikael Sjöberg has done a good job of reforming the agency since taking office in 2014 at a time when it was in a major crisis.

“It is not as if the government is dissatisfied with Mikael Sjöberg's work,” Johansson said. “But now we are facing a new major reform period for the Employment Service, and in that situation, I believe that the agency needs a person who can be there for a long time."