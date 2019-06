Obama and his family landed at the capital's Arlanda airport shortly before 2am on Thursday, the Expressen newspaper reported, and the Obamas were driven to the prestigious Grand Hôtel under a police escort.

The former president is in Sweden to speak at the Brilliant Minds conference on Thursday, an event set up in 2015 by Spotify founder Daniel Ek and Avicii's former manager Arash Pournouri.

Obama last visited Stockholm in 2013, and Natalia Brzezinski, the CEO of Symposium Stockholm which is linked to Brilliant Minds, revealed as early as 2017 that she had been trying to tempt him to return to Sweden, before his appearance at the conference was confirmed in February.

The goal behind Brilliant Minds, which has been described by the Financial Times as "a creative Davos" is to bring together creative people working in varied fields such as technology, fashion, health, finances, and education, and to talk about shared challenges.

The conference is taking place between Thursday and Saturday, featuring speakers such as climate activist Greta Thunberg and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

