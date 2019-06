At 203.5m the four pylons are highest structures in Sweden, 13.5m higher than Malmö's Turning Torso skyscraper.

Another photo of lightning striking the bridge, with the Western Harbour shoreline. Photo: Jonas Nilsson/TT

Sweden's southern county of Skåne was hit by another round of severe thunder storms on Saturday, with torrential rain and strong winds.

READ ALSO: Thunderstorms hit trains and roads in southern Sweden

According to the Norra Skåne newspaper, nearly 13,000 households were left without power across the county as a result of the storms.

At Tyringe, near Hässleholm, lightning hit a tree, which caught fire and then fell onto an outbuilding, which also caught alight. A teenage boy narrowly avoided being hit.

"There was a boy who was close to the lightning strike who had some hearing problems afterwards and was pretty shaken," Jan-Olov Fröjdh, from the local rescue services, told Norra Skåne

Lightning also set fire to a villa in Nybrostrand, near Ystad, which was burnt to the ground. A 35-year-old man and a child were treated by ambulance personal at the scene.

The rain also caused a traffic accident on the E6 motorway near Landskrona, when a car started aquaplaning and lost control.

´