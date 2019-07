STOCKHOLM

Ethics and Psychology of Social Media Talk

Where: Impact Hub Stockholm, Luntmakargatan 25, Norrmalm, Stockholm

Date and Time: July 2nd, 6pm-8pm

Event By: Impact Hub Stockholm

Based on the book LIKE by Mamduh Halawa, this talk will analyze the psychological impact of social media on the average person. It will also give you insights into how exactly these different applications work and why so many people are drawn to them. The event is free but the host asks visitors to register before attending.

Smash x Stadion

Where: Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Lidingövägen, 114 33 Stockholm

Date and Time: July 2nd-3rd, approximately 3pm-11pm. Exact times will be posted on the website closer to the date.

Event By: Smash Fest

Smash x Stadion is a hip-hop music festival featuring some of the biggest artists around the world. Held at Stockholm Olympic stadium, the lineup begins with A$AP Rocky on July 2nd and continues on with JUICE WRLD, Bad Bunny, Jessie Reyez and so on.

Antler Breakfast Event with David Pallinder

Where: Antler HQ at WeWork, Malmskillnadsgatan 32, 11151 Stockholm

Date and Time: July 3rd, 7:30am-9am

Event By: Antler Co

This breakfast seminar introduces you to the world of Antler, a global startup generator. Additionally, the event will have a talk from Universal Avenue's David Pallinder about the importance of continuous shipping. The event is free and will have complimentary breakfast but make sure to register beforehand.

How to Create Passive Income

Where: Elite Hotel Stockholm Plaza, Birger Jarlsgatan 29, 111 45 Stockholm

Date and Time: July 4th, 6pm-9pm

Event By: Swedish Wealth Institute

A three-hour workshop that will teach you all of the actionable techniques needed to earn a passive income. This step by step course will help you understand the importance of passive income through several mentors' personal experiences as well as feedback from other clients. The event is free but organizers ask visitors to register first before attending.

Creating the Future

Where: SEB Stureplan 2, 2 STUREPLAN, 114 35 Östermalm

Date and Time: July 7th, 12:30pm and July 8th, 6pm

Event By: Carrus Network and Fleet of Creators

In this two-day workshop, you will hear from three different generations of filmmakers and photographers as they talk about their passion and the industry. You will also get a chance to turn a vision or idea of yours into reality with the help of Fleet of Creator's mentors. The event is free but you need to register on the website.

Free Upa Yoga Session for Families

Where: Fryshuset Husby, Lofotengatan 32–34, 164 33 Kista.

Date and Time: July 13th, 2pm-4pm

Event By: Isha Foundation

This free yoga lesson helps guests understand the true nature behind the practice. Instructors will teach everything from physical posture techniques to breathing methods and meditation. Adapted for the whole family, open to anyone starting at seven years old. Register online before attending.

Rooftop Bar - Stockholm Under Stjärnorna

Where: Brunkebergstorg 2-4, Stockholm, 11151

Date and Time: Every Sunday in July, starting at 7pm

Event By: Stockholm Under Stjärnorna

Continuing with their film series, Stockholm Under Stjärnorna will be holding screenings of favourite movies every Sunday in July. The lineup includes Black Cat, White Cat, The Perks of Being a Wall Flower, The Handmaiden and Call Me By Your Name.

Pride 2019

Where: Stockholm City

Date and Time: July 29th - August 2nd

Event By: Stockholm Pride

Stockholm Pride celebrates all of the achievements made by the LGBTQ+ community. In this free, three-day long event, you will be able to experience a parade, concerts, talks and conferences all while advocating for the LGTBQ + community.

GOTHENBURG

Partille Cup

Where: Arenatorget 2, 433 38 Partille

Date and Time: July 1st-7th

Event By: Partille Cup

The Partille Cup is the world's largest annual handball competition. The week-long event holds tournaments from the biggest and best teams from all over the world. Tickets are available online.

Metallica Concert

Where: Ullevi Stadium

Date and Time: July 9th, 7:30 PM

Event By: WorldWide

The heavy metal band is back in Gothenburg and ready to rock Ullevi Stadium. With opening acts like Ghost and Bokassa it promises to be a head-banging show!

World Youth Cup

Where: Main Center Heden

Date and Time: July 14th-20th

Event By: SFK

The world's largest international youth football tournament, hosted in Gothenburg annually. Watch some of the most talented youth players as they comoete against each other for the coveted Gothia Cup.

GOTLAND

How to Include Sweden's Elderly in Future Digital Payments Seminar

Where: AmCham Arena, Mellangatan 43, Visby

Date and Time: July 3rd, 1:30-2:30pm

Event By: American Chamber of Commerce in Sweden

In an effort to get elderly Swedes more active in the digital community, MasterCard along with other major industry players has organized a specialized talk to help people learn how to adapt in the digital world. The event is free but register online beforehand.

SKÅNE

Heat Pump Solutions WorkShop

Where: Ikea Headquarters, Hubhult, Malmö, Sweden

Date and Time: July 3rd, 10am-5pm

Event By: Ikea and EHPA

This all-day workshop will teach you the benefits of being climate positive through heat pump solutions. For warehouse and distributing services, this alternative option can help the environment as well as your business. Event is free but register beforehand.

Get up to speed with Bayesian data analysis in R

Where: Foo Cafe, Media Evolution City, Stora Varvsgatan 6a, Malmö

Date and Time: July 4th, 5:30-8:30pm

Event By: Hands-on Data Science

At this event, you will learn the basics of Bayesian data analysis with a hands-on tutorial. You will also be introduced to the three major packages: Rstanarm, Google's CausalImpact, and Facebook's Prophet. Attendees should bring a laptop and register beforehand.

Free Diving

Where: Ribban Beach Camp, Ribersborgsstigen, 217 53 Malmö

Date and Time: July 20th and 21st, 12-1.30pm

Event By: Malmo Adventure Center

At Ribban beach, diving instructors will give free scuba-diving lessons on July 20th and July 21st to give participants the chance to experience life under the sea. All of the equipment will be made readily available, providing everything that you need. Registration has already begun, with limited spots available.

Wine Festival

Where: Carlsgatan, Carlsgatan, 211 20, Hamnen

Date and Time: July 26th-27th

Event By: TravelShop

Wine lovers unite, after major success from last year Österlen has decided to come back for another wine festival. During the festival, you will get to tour some of the best vineyards, find out how to make wine and of course taste the wine yourself. Tickets are available online.

Do you know of any events for English speakers taking place in Sweden in August? Click HERE to submit them to The Local's next what's on guide. Please submit your events before the end of July.