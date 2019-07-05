Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

US rapper ASAP Rocky remains in custody over suspected assault in Stockholm

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
5 July 2019
14:01 CEST+02:00
crimestockholm

Share this article

US rapper ASAP Rocky remains in custody over suspected assault in Stockholm
Posters for ASAP Rocky's performance in Stockholm. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist / TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
5 July 2019
14:01 CEST+02:00
A Swedish court on Friday decided to keep US rapper ASAP Rocky in custody on suspicion of assault after he was arrested in connection with a street brawl in Stockholm.

The artist was detained earlier this week along with three other people following the incident, which occurred on Sunday and was partly captured in a video published by US celebrity news outlet TMZ.

In the video, the rapper, who was in Stockholm for a concert, can be seen throwing a young man into the street then aiming several punches at him while the man is on the ground.

ASAP Rocky -- whose real name is Rakim Mayers -- on Tuesday posted his own videos on Instagram, which he said showed the lead up to the clash. In those, the young man can be seen arguing with the musician over a pair of headphones, and the artist repeatedly asks that the man and his friends stop following them.

One of the four people arrested, a bodyguard who was also suspected of assault, was released on Wednesday and the investigation against him was closed.

Swedish prosecutor Fredrik Karlsson on Thursday filed a request with the Stockholm District Court to keep the rapper and two others in custody owing to "a flight risk and a risk that if released, they could sabotage the investigation".

The court said Friday it did not feel there was a risk he could sabotage the investigation but agreed there was a "flight risk".

The prosecutor had originally asked the court to detain Mayers on suspicion of aggravated assault, but the court opted for assault, a less serious offence. Karlsson told reporters following the decision that he still felt the incident amounted to aggravated assault.

"That's because there are multiple people attacking a person that is lying down and that it seems they also used weapons," Karlsson said.

Mayers can now be held in custody for two weeks while the case is investigated. After that, it would require another hearing to extend his detention.

The rapper was on a European tour and was scheduled to perform in Dublin and London this weekend. He has already had to cancel shows in Norway and Poland.

Mayers was born in New York and had a breakthrough in 2011 with the release of the mixtape "Live. Love. ASAP". He followed that up in 2013 with the debut album "Long. Live. ASAP".  

 
crimestockholm

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Five reasons English speakers struggle to learn foreign languages
  2. Worker shortage: These are the most in-demand jobs in Sweden
  3. How you can use the summer to break into the Swedish job market
  4. Passenger brings Denmark-Sweden train to emergency stop after realizing he was 'going the wrong way'
  5. Stockholm restaurant named among world's best

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Stockholm celebrates its first year as 'The Open City'

It’s been just over a year since Stockholm first released an open letter inviting people from far and wide to the city. The invitation still stands, whoever you are and wherever you're from.

More news

Discussion forum

05/07
Person Number Processing at Malmo
05/07
How to buy postage stamps
05/07
Personal Finance / Budget Tracking Software
04/07
Perfumes can no longer be shipped by air from Uk
04/07
Purchasing men perfumes
03/07
A forum wake up!
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

04/07
sök lägenhet att hyra
02/07
BURNS concert
28/06
Nanny babysitter
28/06
Rental of apartment in Norrköping for 5 months
27/06
Summer cottage on Uvö (Nämdö) on the Stockholm archipelago
27/06
Apartment available until Jan 31 2020
View all notices
Post a new notice