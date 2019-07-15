What we know about the fatal plane crash in northern Sweden so far

A small aircraft, GippsAero GA8 Airvan, took off from Umeå airport in northern Sweden at 1.33pm on Sunday, July 14th.

At 2.12pm the air control tower received an accident alert. The plane crashed on the island Storsandskär in the Ume river, two kilometres from the edge of the runway at Umeå airport.



The approximate location of the crash.

Nine people were on board the plane at the time of the crash, including the pilot. Eight of them were members of the local skydiving association. They were all Swedish citizens from Västerbotten and Norrbotten counties. One of them was a dual citizen. They all died in the crash.

A sign for the skydiving association, Umeå Fallskärmsklubb. Photo: Erik Abel/TT

Local residents helped emergency services reach the crash site, and the university hospital in Umeå was put on special alert to be able to help in case of injuries.

The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority is in Umeå to investigate the cause of the crash, which was still unknown by Monday morning.

The aircraft model is usually almost nine metres from nose to tail, with a single engine and a propeller. It did not carry a so-called black box – a flight recorder that preserves the history of the flight and the sounds in the cockpit – which are required for larger aircraft but not for a model the size of the crashed flight.



Rescue workers brought parts of the wreck ashore on the mainland on Sunday. Photo: Samuel Pettersson/TT

Officials leading the inquiry will instead rely on other information, for example witness statements and onboard telephones or tablets that may have registered the height and position of the aircraft.

An accident inquiry normally takes up to 12 months. The Australian company that built the aircraft has said it is willing to cooperate with the investigation.

The accident is the fifth deadliest plane crash in Sweden in terms of civilian aircraft fatalities, and the deadliest in the past three decades.