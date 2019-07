At the Disgusting Food Museum, now housed in the Caroli shopping centre in Malmö, adventurous foodies can sample 80 unusual delicacies from around the world. These range from Swedish fermented herring and salt liquorice to Australian Vegemite, from Scottish haggis to crickets.

"Sharing a meal is the best way to turn strangers into friends," promises the museum in its promotional material, which invites visitors to "challenge their notions of what is and what isn’t edible".

When the museum first opened last year, its founder told The Local: "We need to question our ideas of disgust if we're going to consider some of the more environmentally-friendly sources of protein, like insects."

Thousands of visitors travelled to the museum's temporary exhibition, which closed in January, but the new larger premises have given the owners the chance to expand the 'tasting section' of the museum.

And for those who do find the foods on offer inedible, the museum is prepared with sick bags.

Entry to the museum is 185 kronor for adults, with discounts for students and seniors.