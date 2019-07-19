Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swedish word of the day: hemester

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
19 July 2019
06:00 CEST+02:00
word of the daylanguagelearning swedishsummer

Share this article

Swedish word of the day: hemester
Image: nito103/Depositphotos
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
@CatJREdwards
19 July 2019
06:00 CEST+02:00
Here's a word that's sure to spark some debate around the fika table this month.

Hemester is a portmanteau (the linguistic term for two words smashed together to combine their meanings) made up of hem (home) and semester (holiday -- we've looked into the origin of the Swedish term here). So it literally means 'holiday at home', but the English equivalent would be 'staycation', also a portmanteau.

Fun language fact: in Swedish, the word for portmanteau is teleskopord (literally 'telescope word'), probably because the parts of words are combined just like lenses in a telescope.

A hemester can mean you literally stay at home and simply explore your own neighbourhood like a tourist, perhaps attending local events or going to that museum you've always walked past but never set foot in. But it can also be used to talk about any vacation spent in the same country you live in. 

Like semester, you can turn hemester into a verb, for example vi har vält att hemestra i år (we've decided to take a staycation this year).

An alternative word is svemester, from Sverige (Sweden) + semester (holiday).

Hemester is a concept that's been around for a while, and was named one of the New Swedish Words of the Year back in 2009, but it's seeing a boost in popularity this summer thanks to a recent trend towards sustainable travel. Climate activist Greta Thunberg has urged Swedes to ditch international flights, and the hashtag '#hemester' has thousands of posts on Instagram. 

But how popular is the concept really? After a heatwave that brought record warm summer weather to Sweden in 2018, many people apparently planned to stay at home this summer, but a cooler than usual start to July saw rocketing numbers of families book last minute package holidays further south.

READ ALSO: Seven must-do activities to add to your Swedish summer bucket list

Examples

I stället för att resa utomlands, varför inte ta en hemester? 

Instead of travelling overseas, why not take a staycation?

Jag hade planerat att hemestra, sen blev juli mycket kallare än vanligt

I had planned to staycation, but then July was much colder than usual

Do you have a favourite Swedish word you would like to nominate for our word of the day series? Get in touch by email or if you are a Member of The Local, log in to comment below.
 
word of the daylanguagelearning swedishsummer

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Here are the new laws that came into force in Sweden in July
  2. Everything you need to know about annual leave in Sweden
  3. EU's likely next boss 'ready' to back another Brexit delay if needed
  4. The Local's ultimate guide to exploring Sweden by train
  5. Northern Sweden plane crash: Here's what we know so far

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

19/07
SweNazi policeman fired for racist remarks
18/07
Refused twice for a personnummer
18/07
Cheap calls to India
18/07
35 different second-hand homes in 10 years
18/07
vacuum cleaner
17/07
IT Consulting Company
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

19/07
searchingforpenpal
17/07
Photographer Wanted
17/07
In-line speed skating
17/07
Accommodation for rental on or before 1st Sep 2019
14/07
House for rent in Saltsjöbaden - Solsidan
14/07
Anybody know how to watch the cricket world cup from Sweden?
View all notices
Post a new notice